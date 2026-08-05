Magalang LGU bares program for Pyestang Camaru 2026

The Magalang Tourism Office has unveiled the lineup of activities for the Pyestang Camaru 2026.

The event will feature a week-long celebration that highlights the town's rich cultural heritage, thriving agricultural sector, local talent, and community spirit.

The festival, which runs from August 17 to 24, includes agricultural conferences, trade fairs, pageants, culinary competitions, sports tournaments, cultural performances, and live entertainment.

The festivities will open on August 17 to 18 with Agri-Conferences and Case Studies, showcasing innovations and best practices in agriculture.

On August 19, residents and visitors may explore employment opportunities during the Job Fair supporting local products at the trade fair.

One of the festival's major highlights, the Miss Magalang 2026 Coronation Night, is scheduled for August 20.

On August 21, the spotlight shifts to Magalang's culinary heritage through the Calutung Camaru Culinary Competitions. The event will celebrate local cuisine and the municipality's signature delicacy.

The One Magalang Inter-Barangay Basketball Tournament (Season 6) will also be held as one of the festival's featured sporting events.

The celebration continues on August 22 with Dutdutan Camaru, followed by the vibrant Street Dancing Competition and Free Interpretative Dance on August 23. These events showcase the creativity and cultural pride of participating barangays.

The week-long festivities will culminate on August 24 with the Pyestang Camaru Music Festival, headlined by Filipino rock band Rocksteddy and other guest performers.

Pyestang Camaru 2026 was launched during a press conference held in conjunction with the Miss Magalang 2026 Sashing Ceremony and Press Presentation on July 23.

The launching was led by Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson, Municipal Administrator Norman Lacson, Pyestang Camaru 2026 Chairperson Odilon Lacson, members of the Executive Committee, and other officials.

Representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Department of Tourism, the University of Santo Tomas Graduate School's Center for Conservation of Cultural Property and Environment in the Tropics, and Pampanga State Agricultural University also attended the festival launching.

The event likewise featured the sashing of the Miss Magalang 2026 candidates and unveiling of the festival's complete activity lineup.