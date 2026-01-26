Magalang LGU cracks down on illegal developers

Magalang Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson has reiterated the local government crackdown on illegal subdivision developers in the town.

The mayor cited the ongoing enforcement of regulations and coordination with national housing authorities.

In an interview with CLTV 36, Lacson explained that the local government unit (LGU) has issued Cease and Desist Orders to illegal developers operating in the municipality.

She said these actions were taken in accordance with the law and were backed by proper documentation.

The mayor added that the municipal government coordinates with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to prevent the illegal development of housing areas.

Developers who fail to complete the documents under DHSUD and LGU regulations will no longer be issued business permits, the mayor said.

Lacson added that the issue of illegal subdivision projects were already addressed by the municipal government, even before it gained public attention.

She emphasized that the actions taken were "deliberate, continuous, and process-driven."

Lacson said that these actions are aimed at ensuring legal compliance and long-term solutions rather than generating publicity.

“These efforts were carried out quietly but consistently,” the mayor said, noting that serious governance work does not always require public fanfare.

She stressed that while the municipal government remains committed to transparency, the enforcement of the law should not be used as a political tool.

The mayor clarified that the crackdown on illegal developers was not a reaction to recent noise or controversy but part of an ongoing effort that has been in place for some time.

Lacson assured residents that the LGU will continue to protect the welfare of the community, maintain order in land use and housing development, and hold accountable those who violate the law.