Magalang LGU, DPWH clear Amuco Creek amid flooding

The Magalang municipal government has coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to clear Amuco Creek of debris that causes the overflowing of the water channel.

Flooding continues to affect several barangays in the municipality.

The DPWH has deployed heavy equipment to clear the portion of Amuco Creek near Sta. Cruz Elementary School, where water has overflowed amid persistent rains.

Mayor Malu Paras Lacson said the clearing operation is an immediate response and should not be considered a permanent solution to the recurring flooding problem.

She added that the local government is coordinating with the DPWH for the clearing of waterways and other measures to improve water flow in flood-prone areas.

Lacson also inspected flood-affected areas in Barangays San Vicente, Sta. Cruz, San Jose, San Agustin, and San Isidro and distributed rice to families affected by the flooding.

The mayor said the local government is also working with barangays for the cleanup lland desilting of waterways.

She added that Amuco Creek had been desilted before the recent rains.

Lacson said clearing and desilting remain among its priorities, particularly in areas identified as vulnerable to flooding.

The Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office is ready to respond to emergencies and provide assistance to affected residents.

Lacson thanked Pampanga Govenor Lilia Pineda, Vice Gov. Dennis Pineda, and Rep. Carmelo ìPogiî Lazatin Jr. for their support to the Magalang residents affected by the flooding.

The mayor assured that the municipal government will continue monitoring flood-hit communities and coordinating with concerned agencies to address the situation. #