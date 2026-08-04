Magalang LGU enforces waste segregation policy

Magalang Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson has warned residents that the garbage collectors of the local government will no longer collect unsegregated waste.

The mayor said the municipal government is enforcing its waste segregation policy starting August 1.

Lacson expressed disappointment that despite repeated reminders from the local government, some residents continue to dispose of mixed waste.

"Makalungkut pu ing makanini. Marakal besis na ke man pu meg-remind at mekisabi kekayu. Mag-segregate tamu pu," the mayor said.

She stressed that proper waste segregation is essential in reducing the volume of garbage being transported to sanitary landfills and environmental protection.

"Importanti pu ini para mabawas pu ing idala tamung basura keng landfill. Ing pung pweding i-recycle, i-recycle tamu pu. Iti pu makasaup mu rin keng environment preservation," Lacson added.

The mayor also appealed for the cooperation of the residents.

She emphasized that waste segregation is not solely the responsibility of the local government but a shared obligation of the entire community.

"Sopan yu kami pu. Sana pu ala ng makanini keng tutuki uling waste segregation pu, ene mu obligasyun ning LGU, obligasyun taya ngan pu. Ika tamu ngan pu. Mag-umpisa pu kareng pibale-bale tamu," she said.

The municipal government started enforcing waste segregation at households, business establishments, and institutions.

Under the policy, residents are required to separate their waste into four categories before collection: biodegradable, non-biodegradable, recyclable, and special waste, which includes used batteries, busted light bulbs, electronic waste, and other hazardous materials.

Residents and establishments found violating the waste segregation policy and related local ordinances may face fines and other penalties.

The LGU also warned that repeated violation of the ordinance may result in stringent sanctions.