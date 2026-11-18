The local government unit (LGU) of Magalang has hired a non-verbal information technology graduate to join its workforce.

Lee Andrew Caliwag, a cum laude graduate of Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, has been hired by Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson to be part of the LGU's Human Resource Management Office.

Caliwag has demonstrated his capabilities and qualifications, earning an opportunity to serve the municipal government and contribute to public service.

Lacson claimed that the hiring of Caliwag reflects her Malugud Governance Framework's commitment to inclusive governance.

She said this emphasizes that disability should not be a barrier to employment and participation in the workplace.

Through initiatives that promote equal opportunities, the municipal government said it aims to ensure that every individual, regardless of disability, is given the chance to share their skills and serve the community.

“King balen Magalang, inclusive ya ing kekatamung pamangubyernu,” Lacson said