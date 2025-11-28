Magalang LGU provides free meds to residents

Magalang Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson said she has started a program where qualified locals get free monthly maintenance medicines.

Under the MALUgud Healthcare Program, the medicines are given to qualified Magaleños.

A nurse by profession, Lacson said she prioritizes accessible and reliable healthcare for all.

Since the launching of the MALUgud Healthcare Medicine Distribution Program in October 2025, the local government has already distributed an estimated 48,000 pieces of maintenance and essential medicines.

More than 120 types of medicines are available for beneficiaries enrolled in the program.

Lacson said the program covers common and chronic health needs.

Complementing the project is the implementation of the PhilHealth Yakap Program in Magalang.

To date, over 20,000 residents have been registered under the program, giving them access to improved healthcare coverage.

Lacson said this number is expected to grow, with the MALUgud Healthcare team set to visit every barangay in the coming months to register more qualified residents.