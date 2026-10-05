Magalang mayor denies graft, conflict of interest claims

Magalang town Mayor Malu Lacson has denied conflict of interest and graft allegations filed against her before the Office of the Ombudsman.

In a report from CLTV36 News, the mayor said she will respond formally once she receives a copy of the complaint.

On October 1, 2026, the United Pilipinos Against Crime and Corruption (UPACC) filed complaints against Mayor Lacson, her husband Odilon Lacson, and nine other local officials.

The charges include graft and corruption, conflict of interest, abuse of authority, and unexplained wealth.

The accusations stemmed from her family's alleged link to Kingsmen Manpower Services, an agency that reportedly deployed around 200 workers to Chuangxing Steel Corporation.

Chuangxing Steel was raided by the NBI and PAOCC in July 2026 for manufacturing substandard construction materials and utilizing hazardous/radioactive substances.

The complainants raised concerns regarding the mayor's P150 million Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), claiming it does not match her official salary.

Lacson dismissed the allegations, clarifying that she and her husband fully divested all their interests in Kingsmen Manpower Services in May 2022, prior to her assumption in office as mayor.

She said that Kingsmen currently has no active operations and holds no contract or deployment with Chuangxing Steel.

Lacson said her office did not received a copy of the formal complaint from the Ombudsman. She vowed to answer the charges in the proper legal forum.

The mayor warned individuals spreading fake news and appealed to the public and residents of Magalang to rely on official and reliable source of information.