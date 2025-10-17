Magalang mayor orders inspection of public schools

Magalang Mayor Malu Paras Lacson has ordered the inspection of public elementary and high schools in the municipality.

Through Executive Order No. 36, Lacson ordered the participation of municipal offices, including the Municipal Engineering Office (MEO), Municipal Planning and Development Office (MPDO), Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), Municipal Public Safety and Security Division (MPSSD), Municipal Health Office (MHO), the Mayor’s Office, and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) – Magalang Station.

Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials from each barangay will also take part in the inspections.

The inspection team will conduct safety inspections of seven public high schools, 30 public elementary schools, and one integrated school within Magalang.

Lacson said the inspections aim to evaluate multiple aspects of school safety and health preparedness.

These include structural integrity of classrooms and buildings; electrical wiring, fire safety, and overall sanitation systems; disaster readiness, including evacuation routes and accessibility; emergency preparedness, such as the availability of emergency kits, first aid supplies, and early warning systems; health and sanitation conditions, including clean water supply, toilet facilities, and waste management.

The inspection also aims to assess influenza like illnesses (ILI) cases; implement infection control measures and functionality of school health clinics and designated isolation area; compliance with BFP fire safety standards, such as exits and fire extinguisher availability; and preparedness of school staff and barangay responders for emergency situations.

To ensure thorough inspections without disrupting academic activities, the municipal government has ordered the suspension of classes on days when inspections are scheduled.

Inspection dates for each school will be announced in coordination with school administrators and barangay officials.

"This is about making sure our schools are not just structurally sound but also capable of responding to both health and disaster-related emergencies. The welfare of our students, teachers, and staff is a top priority,” Lacson said.

The mayor urged full cooperation from school heads, teachers, parents, and barangay leaders to ensure the success of the inspection drive.