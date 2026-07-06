Magalang mayor orders probe on youth street brawl

Magalang Mayor Malu Lacson shares on her Facebook account a viral video showing a street brawl between two groups of youth in Barangay San Nicolas 1.

The mayor said she directed the Magalang Municipal Police Station to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Lacson said she will also bring up the matter to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to provide intervention and support for the youth involved.

"I appeal to parents and elders to continue guiding our children. Let us work together in promoting peace and order in our community," the mayor stated.

According to the initial report, four young men, all 21 years old and residents of Barangay Turu were allegedly attacked by still unidentified suspects while leaving a lugawan in Barangay San Nicolas 1 at around 1 a.m. on July 5, 2026.

According to the victims, the suspects threatened and struck them with stones.

The victims said they sought medical treatment at Dr. Andres J. Luciano District Hospital before reporting the incident to the Magalang Municipal Police Station (MPS).

The police conducted forward and backward tracking using available CCTV footage to identify and locate the suspects.

According to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), a case conference involving the victims' parents will be conducted to determine the appropriate intervention.

"We will continue to monitor this case and provide updates to the public," Lacson stated in the vernacular. "For the safety and peace of our community."