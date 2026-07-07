Magalang mayor promotes Pampanga lanterns in US

Magalang Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson promoted Pampanga's lantern-making tradition in the United States during a recent courtesy visit to the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco, where she met Consul General Arnel Talisayon.

The meeting focused on expanding the presence of Pampanga's Christmas traditions in the United States, through cultural programs and community engagements in Northern California.

The officials' discussions highlighted lantern-making as an enduring symbol of Filipino creativity, craftsmanship, faith, and cultural identity.

Lacson presented the consulate with a miniature of Magalang's iconic Lubenas lantern. She also shared the history of the Lubenas tradition, a Christmas custom unique to Magalang that features illuminated cross- and star-shaped lanterns during the Simbang Gabi season.

The mayor explained that the annual celebration brings together all 27 barangays in a lantern parade and competition, helping preserve local craftsmanship while passing the tradition on to younger generations.

The consulate thanked Lacson for bringing Pampanga's giant parol to San Francisco in 2023.

Since then, the giant lantern has served as the annual Christmas centerpiece at the Philippine Center, introducing Filipino artistry and tradition to visitors in downtown San Francisco.

Building on that partnership, the consulate and the municipal government discussed plans to bring a complete Magalang-made Lubenas lantern set to San Francisco for display during the annual Parol Lantern Festival.

The festival is recognized as the first Filipino Christmas lantern festival in the United States.

Lacson expressed the town's aspiration to gain international recognition for the Lubenas tradition as an important expression of Filipino intangible cultural heritage.

Both parties emphasized that sharing the history and spiritual significance of the lanterns.

The discussions likewise explored opportunities to promote Magalang's lantern-making industry and other local products.

The Philippine Consulate General in return reaffirmed its commitment to partner with the municipal government in preserving and showcasing Pampanga's cultural heritage in the United States.