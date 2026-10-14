Magalang Mayor warns residents vs illegal subd

Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson has urged residents of Magalang to exercise caution when purchasing properties and lots.

She warned the people against illegal subdivision projects.

Lacson advised prospective buyers to verify the legality of subdivisions and ensure that all necessary permits are in order before making payments or signing agreements.

Residents are also encouraged to consult the local government first to confirm whether a property development is legitimate and authorized.

The public was cautioned against being enticed by unusually low prices, promises, or attractive promotion.

The mayor said buyers should ensure that all documents are complete and authentic before proceeding with any transaction.

Lacson said this campaign aims to protect residents from possible property scams and promote safer real estate investments in Magalang.