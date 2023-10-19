Magalang students get assistance from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO - --- Some 1,431 grade 12 students from Magalang town received some P3,000 each from the provincial government of Pampanga.

This is part of the province's Educational Financial Assistance Program (EFAP) for students.

Governor Dennis Pineda personally handed the cheques to the beneficiaries in Magalang town. He was assisted by 2nd District Board Member Mylyn Pineda Cayabyab.

"Pagbutihin ninyo mga anak, ang pag-aaral niyo. Bilin namin ni Nanay, huwag kayong magda-drugs at ipasa niyo lagi ang grades niyo. Nakaalalay kami lagi sa inyo,” Governor Pineda said.

The governor assured that former grade 12 students who have already enrolled for college and have yet to receive their EFAP cheques will also be given financial assistance.

“Bilang Education chairperson, pinapaalala ko sa inyo na importante ang determinasyon ninyo para mas maganda ang trabaho at maginhawa ang buhay kapag nagtapos kayo,” Board Member Pineda said.

Also attending the event were Philippine Councilors League (PCL) Pampanga President Cherry Manalo, Magalang Mayor Malu Lacson and Councilor Norman Lacson.