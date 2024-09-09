The just concluded Magalang town fiesta whose ever loving saint San Bartolome. Let me mention here highlights of the seven day celebration like: trade fair, job fair, Polosa and Poesia, beauty pageant, Camaru festival, Inter School mural paintings competition, tattoo competition, street dancing, marching band festival, Inter Brgy Basketball Champ'ionship and evening variety show.

These spectacular activities were appreciated and enjoyed by Magalenos who came from differet walks of life. The key player of the town fiesta celebradon was no other than the Hon. Malu P. Lacson, Mayor of the Municipality of Magalang, Pampanga, assisted by her ever trusted and competent Dept heads, members of the Municipal Council and Brgy. Officials.

This extravaganza became a reality only under the present leadership. Kudos for you Mayora. You deserve a tap on the back. Sorry to say, during the previous administration before Mayora Malu had not provided the people of Magalang with such an enviable celebration. I must confess that even during my incumbency as Mayor, I was not able to give my constituents a pretty good and beautiful town fiesta celebration. But I have every reason to my failure to give my Kabalen the same remarkable showtime like the unparalled fiesta activities that the present LGU Administration willingly offered to her constituents. During my time as an undefeated Mayor for three terms from 1998 to 2007, my Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) was only 60 million pesos. Despite of the dimunitive IRA, I was able to meet both ends, no delay in receiving on time salaries of permanent municipal employees, casual and contractual workers as well. I had only one consultant in the person of Ms. Luz Felix. She was proven a competent and dedicated municipal employee under my administration. Hence she deserved that award. As an alternative I thought of an elective way for the people of Magalang to appreciate. I focused and devoted much of my time on economic growth, peace and order condition I did something to prevent the alarming illegal activities like: illegal gambling and drug addiction, spent my own resources just to make various sports development in place, it was during those days when I

organized and formed T-Th-S Basketball Club composed of veterans and rookies. The T-Th-S Club, I am happy to inform that at present has already more or less 100 active players.

I had my own reason why I prioritized sports development among the youth because I fully believed by doing so was an effective way to drive away youngsters from engaging in drug addiction, clean and green project was also in my priority list very much. I woke up early in the morning to make rounds in the town proper ad nearby barangays without security personnel, picking up plasflc materials, garbage wastes and the likes. I frequently inspected public market to make sure toilets are clean and vendors dispose their garbage in proper place. This elective system of garbage collection during my administraflon with the collecflve supports of municipal officials and employees, barangay officials and people of Magalang garnered a resounding results paving the way for the town of Magalang to be awarded consistently as the cleanest and greenest municipality not only in the province of Pampanga and also the whole of Central Luzon.

Under that situation the town of Magalang was considered the lone entry representing Central Luzon region in the national level competition on the area of clean and green.