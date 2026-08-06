Magalang town mayor leads creek monitoring amid rains

Despite the heavy rainfall, Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson led a monitoring activity to assess the condition of waterways and help prevent possible flooding.

The mayor was assisted by Municipal Administrator Norman Lacson and other officials.

The team inspected waterways in Barangays Camias, Sta. Lucia, San Roque, Sto. Niño, Sta. Maria, and San Ildefonso.

Lacson said she is also coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the office of Congressman Pogi Lazatin to identify creeks, waterways, and rivers that require rehabilitation and implement projects that will strengthen the slopes of vital water channels.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and stay updated on weather advisories and emergency measures issued by the authorities.