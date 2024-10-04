Maglanque files COC for reelection bid

CANDABA — Mayor Rene Maglanque filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) for his reelection bid on Friday, October 4 at the local office of the Commission on Elections.

Maglanque said he will seek his third and final term to complete the programs and projects he initiated.

The mayor said his administration has always been focused on health, education, agriculture, livelihood and infrastructure.

“Ang pangarap ko sa bayan namin ay maiangat ko ang buhay ng bawat Candabeño. Pangarap ko na bawat bata, basta ipinanganak sa Candaba, dapat makapagtapos ng kolehiyo kasi malaking tulong ito para umangat ang buhay nila at ng kanilang pamilya,” he added.

Maglanque’s runningmate, Councilor Thelma Macapagal also filed her CoC for vice mayor.

Macapagal said she is ready to lead the council to support the agenda of Maglanque.

“Bilang vice mayor, susuportahan ko po kasama ng mga Sangguniang Bayan members ang mga programa ni mayor at bilang public servant naman, adbokasiya ko po ang siguraduhin ang kalusugan ng bawat Candabeño,” Macapagal said.

The slate for councilor of Team Ing Malugud includes reelectionists Jao Bondoc and Quenie Culala; former Councilor Donya Salac; and new aspirants Camille Bulaon, Alvin Carpio, Elmer Gonzalez, Rommel Gulapa, and JM Sagum.

The group were accompanied by the Bondoc siblings -- incumbent fourth district Representative Anna York Bondoc and former Representative Rimpy Bondoc; Board Member Pol Balingit; and former Board Member Nestor “Bay” Tolentino.