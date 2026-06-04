“Magnifica Humanitas” is Pope Leo XIV’s first encyclical, a continuation of Catholic social teaching and a bold intervention in one of the defining issues of the 21st century: artificial intelligence. It’s not merely a commentary on technology but a moral and anthropological meditation on what it means to remain human in an age increasingly defined by algorithms. By naming AI the subject of his first encyclical, Leo XIV suggests that the Church considers the digital revolution every bit as important as the Industrial Revolution.

The central point of the encyclical is a simple phrase: the problem with AI is not technological but human. The pope argues that it is not the machines’ capacities that matter, but the kind of human beings we are becoming in response to them. This reframing shifts the conversation from innovation and efficiency to dignity, freedom, and moral responsibility.

After reading the nearly 200-page document (185 pages, to be more precise), I must say that the encyclical is very traditional and deliberately echoes Rerum Novarum. If Leo XIII addressed the injustices of industrial capitalism, Leo XIV addresses the ethical dislocations of automation and digital power. The message is clear: the Church has always defended workers from exploitation by machines and today wants to defend human identity from being reduced to data.

But “Magnifica Humanitas” is not anti-tech. It simply says AI can be a tool for humanity’s advancement. It does, however, reject the neutrality of technology, arguing that technology is a product of the intentions, interests, and structures of those who design and control it. This understanding allows the encyclical to critique not the machines as such, but the systems of power interlaced with them.

The critique is most pointed in the encyclical’s treatment of inequality and the concentration of power. “AI could magnify the power of the powerful, leaving the many outside looking in,” warns Leo XIV. In this respect, the document serves as both a moral warning and a political intervention, portraying the Church as a defender of those left behind by technological change.

The encyclical also addresses specific social issues, including misinformation and the erosion of truth, the displacement of workers, and the changing nature of warfare involving autonomous systems. These problems illustrate how far the Pope’s vision extends, not only into ethics but also into the very structures of society. AI is seen not merely as a tool but as a force that changes culture, the economy, and politics.

Perhaps one of the most powerful aspects of “Magnifica Humanitas” is its anthropological warning against what it calls an “anti-human vision.” The Pope warns against a technocratic mentality that equates human flourishing with efficiency, control, and optimization. In this worldview, vulnerability and limitation are treated as deficits rather than necessary dimensions of human life.

In this light, the encyclical’s fundamental moral injunction is an incessant invitation to “remain human.” It’s hard not to view people as data points or units of productivity. It is also a challenge to reclaim a vision of humanity grounded in relationship, dignity, and transcendence.

But the document has its limitations. A major criticism I can draw from the encyclical is that it is largely at a high level of principle and lacks concrete guidance for policymakers and technologists. It calls for regulation, transparency, and shared responsibility, but does not explain how to implement them in rapidly changing environments.

Another criticism along these lines is that the encyclical may be too cautious. There is a risk that this approach will underestimate the benefits of AI by focusing on risks such as job losses, manipulation, and militarization. For some, this approach produces anxiety instead of balanced discernment.

There is also a contradiction in its position on innovation. The Pope welcomes technological progress but also warns of the need for caution or even restriction. One can read the ambiguity as prudential wisdom or confusion about how to balance progress and protection.

Also, from a technical standpoint, I can surmise that the encyclical has more to say about ethical narratives than about the practicalities of AI. This may result in overgeneralizations that do not necessarily reflect the nuances of modern systems. Perhaps this limitation is a pointer to the role of the Church: not to provide technical solutions, but moral orientation.

Apart from these critiques, “Magnifica Humanitas” does well to set up the discussion. And that makes AI a story of human destiny, not innovation. It resists uncritical enthusiasm and reactionary fear and instead offers a vision rooted in dignity, justice, and the common good.

The encyclical is less important for what it contains than for when it was written and what it was meant to do. In choosing AI as the theme of his first encyclical, Pope Leo XIV is establishing it as a major theme of his papacy, and of the Church’s mission in the world today. It may not answer the moral questions about artificial intelligence, but it forces the world to face them.

In that sense, “Magnifica Humanitas” is more of an invitation than an ending. It is a plea to imagine a world where technology helps rather than enslaves humanity.