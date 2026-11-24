A magnitude 1.5 earthquake was recorded near Mabalacat City, Pampanga, on Tuesday morning, November 24, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

In its Earthquake Information No. 1, Phivolcs said the tremor occurred at 9:35 a.m. at a depth of 46 kilometers.

The epicenter was located 18 kilometers northwest of Mabalacat City, at coordinates 15.26°N, 120.40°E.

The city government announced the earthquake at around 11 a.m. through its official social media account.

Several netizens also shared their experiences in the comments section, with one saying “akala ko nahihilo ako habang naglalakad ako.”

Via Tristan Jingco