A delegation from the Provincial Government of Maguindanao del Norte visited Pampanga on November 20, 2026, for a benchmarking activity to study the latter's programs and governance practices.

The delegation was led by former governor and current Provincial Administrator Datu Sharifudin Tucao Matura. He was accompanied by Board Member Darwin M. Panga and provincial department heads.

Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, along with members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Executive Assistant to the Governor Angie Blanco, and department heads welcomed the delegates.

Pampanga officials presented the Capitol's initiatives in local revenue generation and fiscal management, disaster risk reduction and climate resilience, infrastructure development, investment promotion, health and social welfare, and agricultural modernization.

Among the programs discussed were the provincial government's quarry operations, PhilHealth collections, the mobilization of Nanay Community Workers during disasters, and infrastructure projects that support economic development.

The delegation was also introduced to Pampanga’s health and social welfare initiatives, including the Floating Clinic, Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program, Mobile Pharmacy, Provincial Hospital Clark, Pampanga Care Center, and Pampanga Children’s Center.

Agricultural programs, such as the Rice Processing Facility and solar-powered irrigation, were also presented as part of the Capitol's efforts to support farmers and modernize the sector.

The provincial government said the visiting officials expressed interest in the programs and considered the practices as references for developing similar initiatives in their province.

The Maguindanao del Norte delegates expressed plans to pursue a sisterhood agreement with Pampanga to strengthen cooperation and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and governance practices between the two provinces.