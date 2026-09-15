Make Every Day Grandparents’ Day at SM Supermalls

SM Supermalls celebrates the timeless love, wisdom, and memories that make every day with Lolo and Lola worth cherishing.
Grandparents’ Day may have come and gone, but the love and gratitude we have for our grandparents should never be limited to a single day.
For many Filipino families, lolo and lola are the heart of the home—the keepers of family stories, traditions, and memories. They are the ones who remind us of where we came from, share lessons learned through a lifetime of experiences, and fill family gatherings with warmth, laughter, and unconditional love. While Grandparents’ Day gives us a special reason to celebrate them, every day is an opportunity to make lolo and lola feel loved and appreciated. At SM Supermalls, families can turn ordinary days into meaningful moments with experiences that bring generations closer together.
Capture Memories That Last a Lifetime
A simple family picture can become a treasured memory for years to come. Bring lolo and lola to Great Image at SM City Bataan, SM City Tarlac, SM City Clark, SM City Telabastagan, SM City Cabanatuan, and SM City Pampanga, and capture the smiles and laughter shared across generations.Make your grandparents the stars of the family portrait and preserve a moment that the whole family can look back on for years to come.
Gather Around the Table
Some of the best family memories are made over good food and even better stories. At Ikabud in SM City Tarlac, SM City Clark, and SM City Pampanga, families can enjoy classic Filipino favorites such as Pork Sisig and Crispy Pata while lolo and lola share stories from their younger years.Because sometimes, honoring our grandparents simply means sitting down, listening to their stories, and enjoying a meal together.
Play, Laugh, and Make New Memories
Who says fun has an age limit? Spend quality time with lolo and lola at SM Game Park at SM City Clark and SM Megacenter. Challenge them to a friendly game of bowling or let them show off their skills with billiards. These simple moments of play and laughter are reminders that our grandparents are not only our family’s storytellers—they are also our favorite companions for creating new memories.
Discover New Experiences Together
Take lolo and lola on an exciting adventure at Space and Time Cube at SM City Pampanga, where the family can explore a world of lights, illusions, and immersive visual experiences.
Grandparents may have lived through decades of change, but there is always room to discover something new together. After all, making memories is never too old-fashioned.
Bake Sweet Memories with Lola and Apo
Bonding can also happen in the kitchen. At All About Baking, Lola and Apo can spend time together choosing ingredients, discovering baking tools, decorating supplies, and everything they need to create something delicious. Visit All About Baking at SM City Cabanatuan, SM City Pampanga, SM City Clark, SM City Marilao, SM City Baliwag, and SM City Olongapo Central, and turn an ordinary baking day into a sweet family tradition.
Share Warm Moments Over Ramen
For a comforting family meal, gather around the table at Kyu Kyu Ramen at SM City Bataan, SM City Olongapo Downtown, SM City Telabastagan, SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City Cabanatuan, SM Megacenter, SM City Tarlac, SM Center Pulilan, SM City Baliwag and SM City San Fernando Downtown.
Enjoy favorites such as the Ichiban Ramen and Premium Umami Ramen together with Kyu Kyu’s Matcha Ice Cream As the ramen simmers, families can slow down, catch up, and give lolo and lola the most meaningful gift of all—their time.
Because Every Day Can Be Grandparents’ Day
Grandparents’ Day may be over, but celebrating our grandparents should never be.
It can be a quick visit, a family meal, a photo together, a weekend adventure, a baking session with Apo, or simply sitting beside lolo and lola and listening to their stories. These seemingly simple moments can become some of the most precious memories a family will ever have.
This is a reminder to make every day Grandparents’ Day—to honor their love, celebrate their stories, appreciate their wisdom, and create more memories together.Because at SM Supermalls, every generation has a story to share, and every family moment is worth celebrating.
About SM Supermalls
SM Supermalls is one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers and operators, with 90 malls in the Philippines and 9 in China.
Every Filipino has an SM story.
For generations, SM has been more than a place to shop. It has become part of everyday Filipino life, a place where families gather, friendships grow, milestones are celebrated, passions are discovered, and communities come together.
As Filipinos’ lifestyles continue to evolve, SM continues to transform its destinations through My SM creating malls that are more connected, experiential, and meaningful, while remaining the place Filipinos know, trust, and call home.
My SM. Your Most Loved Supermall.