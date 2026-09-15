Make Every Day Grandparents’ Day at SM Supermalls

SM Supermalls celebrates the timeless love, wisdom, and memories that make every day with Lolo and Lola worth cherishing.

Grandparents’ Day may have come and gone, but the love and gratitude we have for our grandparents should never be limited to a single day.

For many Filipino families, lolo and lola are the heart of the home—the keepers of family stories, traditions, and memories. They are the ones who remind us of where we came from, share lessons learned through a lifetime of experiences, and fill family gatherings with warmth, laughter, and unconditional love. While Grandparents’ Day gives us a special reason to celebrate them, every day is an opportunity to make lolo and lola feel loved and appreciated. At SM Supermalls, families can turn ordinary days into meaningful moments with experiences that bring generations closer together.