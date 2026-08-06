Make Your Shopping Dreams Come True, Score Exclusive SB19 Photocards at the Watsons August Nationwide Sale

The Watsons August Nationwide Sale is here! This is no fantasy, but a delightful reality as one of the highly-anticipated shopping events for health, wellness, and beauty is happening this August 14 - 18, 2026 online and in-store. Time to take home that wishlist!

This year’s nationwide sale is part of the continuing celebration of AS Watson’s 185th anniversary. All these years, Watsons remains as your go-to destination when it comes to go-to deals for makeup, skincare, bodycare, haircare, and health & wellness. Here, your wishes come true and become part of your real life, every day!

Surprises await everyone throughout the sale in all of Watsons 1,200+ branches and online. You can enjoy buy 1, take 1 offers, get up to 50 percent off, and earn up to 185 points on purchases especially through participating brands: Health Aid, Watsons Collection, Belo, MET, Nizoral, Vicks, Novuhair, Vantelin, Tiger Balm, Tolak Angin, Nivea, Ponds, Olay, Garnier, Vaseline, BYS, Dr Gil, Tsubaki, Aveeno Baby and more.

Watsons Club and Elite Members stand to get the most out of the sale as you can earn up to 10x more Watsons points for your online purchases. In-store purchases will earn Club and Elite members 50 points for a minimum spend of P1,000, 100 points for a minimum spend of P1,500, and 185 points for every minimum spend worth P2,000.

On top of that, you can get a chance to take home a unique collectible. SB19–Watsons brand ambassadors—are bringing you an exclusive photo card collection for this sale! Watsons Club members who make a qualifying online Watsons App or Watsons online will receive a random exclusive SB19 photocard, available in six collectible designs!

The Watsons August Nationwide Sale x SB19 Exclusive Photocard Collection is available from August 13-18. Customers who spend a minimum of P1,850 on a single receipt purchase via Watsons app or Watsons online will receive one (1) random SB19 photocard.

There are five designs available each featuring Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin. Limited quantities are on-hand and are only for those who opt for the Click and Delivery Service for their Watsons app or online purchases.

The treats for the Watsons Club Members doesn’t stop there as they get access to the preview sale on August 13.

Watsons August Nationwide Sale always keeps in mind the conscious, intentional consumer. It’s all about curating only reliable brands that truly deliver results. These beliefs push forward Watsons’ commitment to make quality products accessible to everyone.

Don’t miss out on the Watsons August Nationwide Sale! It’s time to turn your wishlists into reality, and take home what’s been in your cart! Unbeatable deals, exclusive member offers, exciting discounts leave you no excuse to finally make your Watsons to-buy lists from dreams into reality!