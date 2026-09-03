Makimura provides hot meals to flood-hit families in Pampanga

Thousands of Pampanga residents displaced by widespread flooding have received ready-to-eat meals from the Makimura Malasakit Team as the ramen restaurant’s relief efforts continue across evacuation centers in the province.
Through its Community Food Truck on Wheels, Makimura Ramen Bar has been going around flood-hit communities to provide food to families forced to leave their homes amid rising floodwaters.
One of its recent relief missions brought the team to the G4 Arena in Barangay Lara, City of San Fernando, where around 500 evacuees from Barangays Sta. Lucia, San Pedro Cutud, and San Nicolas were served three large pots of lugaw and hard-boiled eggs.
Despite muddy and difficult roads, members of the Makimura Malasakit Team pushed through with the food distribution to reach evacuees who continue to rely on temporary shelters for their basic needs.
The City of San Fernando is among several evacuation sites visited by the team as part of Makimura’s ongoing community relief operations.
The company said it is committed to extend assistance beyond its stores, with employees coming together in the spirit of bayanihan to help Pampanga communities affected by the flooding.