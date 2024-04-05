Malacañang declares April 10 a regular holiday for Eid al-Fitr

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO ---There will be two holidays next week after Malacañang on Thursday declared April 10, Wednesday a regular holiday in observance of Eid al-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast or the Feast of Ramadhan.

This follows Tuesday, April 9, which is also a regular holiday in observance of "Araw ng Kagitingan" or Day of Valor, which commemorates the heroism of Filipino soldiers who fought against Japanese invaders during World War II.

The date for Eid al-Fitr was proclaimed a holiday per the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

The commission said that April 10 marks the end of the sacred Ramadan fasting month and is an occasion for Muslims, where they gather for feasts, offer prayers, and engage in acts of charity.

Eid al-Fitr is one of two official holidays in Islam.

The other one is Eid al-Adha celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

These dates are set by the lunar Islamic calendar, which is based upon the cycle of the moon.

In issuing Proclamation No. 514, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said that "it is necessary to declare Wednesday, 10 April 2024 [a holiday] in order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness, and to allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid’l Fitr."