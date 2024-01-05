Malacanang sets 4 long weekends

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO- -- At least four long weekends this year will be enjoyed by vacationing folks and families.

Malacanang set the long weekends beginning March 28 (Maundy Thursday) until April 1 (Easter Sunday).

This will be followed by a long weekend from August 24 (Saturday) to August 26 (Monday), since the latter is a regular holiday, in observance of National Heroes Day.

On November 1 (Friday) to November 3, 2024 (Sunday), is another long weekend, with November 1 and November 2 being special non-working days, in observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

The last long weekend of 2024 will be enjoyed by Filipinos from December 28 (Saturday) to December 31 (Tuesday), since December 30 (Rizal Day) is a regular holiday while December 31 (New Year's Eve) is a special non-working day.

The declaration of the long weekends is in accordance with the government's principle of holiday economics, which aims to boost local economies as families and friends stay together longer.