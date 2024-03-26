"We at the City government ensure the safety for all the people who will witness the momentous event especially on Good Friday.

Ipinapangako ko po lalu na ngayong ako ang Chairman ng Maleldo 2024 na magiging iba ang taong ito as compared to the previous years. Talagang pinaghandaan po namin ang event na ito paraq maging maayos. Ang mahalaga po ang safety ng mga manonood on Friday, yung mga medics po natin ay may mga posts at ikakalat sa premises."

These were the words of Councilor Brenz Gonzales, chairman of Maleldo 2024, the city government's program in connection with the observance of Holy Week.

"Duon naman po sa mga ipapako sa krus, siniguro din po natin na mabigyan sila ng advance medical exam silang 7 or walo yata, para masiguro po natin na fit sila," he added.

"At sa mga flagellants naman po may mga waiver po para sa mga hindi dumaan sa medical exam," stressed Gonzales.

At the presscon of "Maleldo 2024" held at the Ampitheatre of Heroes Hall last March 25,2024, Gonzales gave the assurance that this year will be a different kind of Holy Week presentation.

The routes were carefully planned, cctv cameras were installed in various areas.

Also present during the event were City of San Fernando Vice Mayor Hon Benedict Jasper Lagman; Councilor Reginaldo "G4" David, chairperson on Public Health Safety, Security and Traffic Management; Raymond Del Rosario of the CDRRMO and City Tourism Officer Ching Pangilinan.

"Inaanyayahan ko po kayong lahat pati po ang mga turista na nandito na panoorin ang mga events ng 'Maleldo 2024', muli po sa pamumuno natin, ipinaalam ko na ibang Maleldo 2024 ang inyong masasaksihan. Dahil talagang pinaghandaan po nating mabuti ang mga activities na gagawin natin para maipahatid ang talagang kahulugan ng Mahal na araw", Gonzales said.