Mama Mary laments “arrogant human ego, saturated with self-importance”

Some could be asking whether I believe in the messages from Heaven that I have been sharing in this space. My answer: yes, with all my heart and soul.

I share only the messages whose sources are supported by priests of good standing with the Church, and always with some prayers for guidance of the Holy Spirit and the Holy Mother. And yes, with me, a Catholic late bloomer, in a state of grace. Other messages are from mystics already fully approved by the Vatican even before new guidelines on reported supernatural phenomena were changed by Cardinal Victor Fernadez as prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Already, the warnings from the messages coursed through Catholic mystics are showing…more gravely and extensively. Some have been averted by conversions and prayers (such as the aborted martyrdom for the late Pope Benedict XVI), mankind remains largely straying further across from holiness.

There’s one admonition from recent messages from the Holy Mother and St. Michael that strikes me as significant: to keep ourselves in a state of grace especially in these days. I am sure such a message is addressed particularly to Catholics who can avail themselves of heavenly graces on behalf of the rest of humanity, so as to avert or at least lessen the severity of frightening warnings from above. It is a message affirming the gravity of the times, of events that require spiritual preparedness, of a readiness to finally face God.

IN recent months prophetic and horrifying visions of near-future events are also being shown to some, including mystic Sister Amapola and I will share them in this space another time. These visions are in sync with the prophecies given and continue to be given repeatedly to Catholic mystics all over the world, even amid efforts, particularly on YouTube, to discredit them by fictionalizing exact dates for the prophecies.

Meanwhile, the messages from Heaven continue. Last Nov. 12, St. Michael the Archangel issued the following message through third-degree Augistinian and stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla (translated from Spanish with capitals retained):

“Beloved of our King and Lord Jesus Christ: receive the blessings of the Father’s House.

“Beloved children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

“THE HOLY TRINITY AND OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER SEND ME TO BRING YOU WORDS OF ETERNAL LIFE.

“ADORE OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST! This is the hour, and now is ...This is the hour for each one of you to adore our King and Lord Jesus Christ: worship him in spirit and truth ... .

“REVIEW YOUR LIFE AND REPENT of all that you have done in disobedience to the Divine Law. Repent of your improper acts (cf. I Jn. 1:9; Acts 3:19-20), of your disobedience to the commands given to you by our King and Lord Jesus Christ and our Queen and Mother.

“WALK ON THE RIGHT PATH. It is important for you to prepare, not only to face what you are going to go through as mankind, but also so that you prepare spiritually. Be worthy of the help of my Celestial Legions and of receiving the One sent by God; the One who until now, no human being has seen, until we, your Companions on the Path, will deliver you into safe hands.

“YOU HAVE EYES AND DO NOT SEE! Disasters which have been foretold in the past take place, and you ignore them. Mankind will continue to suffer because of the same man who uses technology to affect his own brothers and sisters. At the same time, the same elements will continue ... Our Queen and Mother sheds tears because of this.

“Children of the Most High: YOU MUST LEARN TO BE MORE OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST THAN OF YOUR WANTS OR PLEASURES.

“Mankind will look at the great human pain in the face of the great crisis which they are already experiencing and increasing.

“Children of our Queen and Mother: YOU MUST GET SPIRITUALLY STRONG SO THAT IN THE TOUGH TIMES OF DECISION YOU WILL NOT GO TO BATTLE WITH THE ANTICHRIST,

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ. Pray, these countries are going to suffer heavily: Germany, Belgium, Cuba, the Netherlands and Poland.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ. Pray, the disease IS ALREADY HERE. It is excessively contagious; it will have multiple mutations.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ. Pray, diseases coming out of the laboratory are spreading rapidly. The man of science must stop laboratory testing on animals.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ. Pray strongly for Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Mexico and Florida. Pray for Europe.