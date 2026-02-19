Mamac's killing planned: police

The Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) said the killing of businesswoman Maria Teresa Mamac of Barangay Balibago, in Angeles City appears to be planned, as it cited initial findings in the ongoing investigation.

ACPO Director Colonel Joselito Villarosa said investigators estimate that nearly an hour lapsed from the time the victim’s vehicle left until the crime was carried out, suggesting a coordinated sequence of events.

Police also said that based on their initial probe, the victim’s vehicle was allegedly driven by a person of interest identified only by the alias “Dok.”

Authorities have launched a manhunt operation to locate the suspect and determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mamac, the wife of the late Balibago barangay captain Tony Mamac, was found dead on the evening of February 16, 2026 near a pigpen within the family compound.

She was reported missing on February 12, 2026.

In previous police reports, ACPO confirmed that search and rescue efforts were conducted in coordination with local responders and community volunteers after Mamac was reported missing.

Task forces traced the route of her vehicle and conducted inquiries in areas where she was last seen.

The recovery of her body followed several days of search operations led by police units and barangay officials.

The ACPO said the case remains under investigation, with forensic examination and witness interviews ongoing to establish the motive behind the killing and identify individuals involved.

Police urged anyone, with information related to the case, to coordinate with authorities as efforts continue to ensure justice.

The ACPO confirmed that Mamac sustained blunt traumatic head injuries based on medico-legal examination.

Mayor Jon Lazatin directed the city police to expedite the investigation on Mamac's slaying an search for the missing family's driver, Manuel Tolentino, who was named as person of interest in the case.

Mamac's remains were cremated on Wednesday at the

Angeles City Public Cemetery in Barangay Sapalibutad.

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. offered P200,000 reward for the resolution of the case.