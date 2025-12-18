MAMITA MIDS

She passed the bar in 1977. By coincidence, this author became a lawyer that year.

She began her public service as a law clerk in the Supreme Court. From there, she joined the executive department as a member of the Presidential Management Staff in Malacanan Palace.

She returned to Pampanga in 1983 when she was appointed as the Municipal Trial Court Judge of Sta. Rita, Pampanga. She also served as the Acting MTC Judge of Lubao the following year. She served with so devotion and competence that President Corazon C. Aquino picked her as the Chairperson of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in 1987 and subsequently served as Assistant Secretary of the Land Transportation Office in a concurrent capacity in 1991.

In 1992, she was appointed as Commissioner of the Commission on Election in 1992. A person with ordinary talent would have retired after her stint but not this extraordinary lady.

In 1999, she returned to the judiciary again, this time as Associate Justice of the Court of Appeals. She has distinguished herself with her scholarly decisions. She was well respected and well loved among her fellow justices, practitioners and members of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines.

On November 25, 2020, she was appointed as Presiding Justice by President Rodrigo R. Duterte. She was the primus inter pares of all Court of Appeals justices, comprising several divisions. During her term, you can discern the discipline and respect that she instilled in the institution. It was during her term that the Court of Appeals expanded to 3 divisions each in Cebu and Cagayan De Oro Cities.

Among her distinctions include being one of the Ten Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) Award of the Gerry Roxas Foundation, the Justice George A. Malcolm Award, Commitment to Justice Annual Awards by the Rotary Club of Manila, Outstanding Performance Award by the Senate of the Philippines, and the 2008 Ulirang Ina Award for Law and Judiciary from the National Mother’s Day and Father’s Day Foundation, Inc.

She was married to the late Judge Jose Ener S. Fernando. They have two children: Atty. Janina Marie S. Fernando-Lagman married to Dr. Benedict P. Lagman and Atty. John Daniel S. Fernando married to Gem L. Cabangan-Fernando. She is blessed with three grandchildren: Jio, Jax and Jordana Isabel.

On September 3, 2023, the Chief Justice of the Philippines CJ Gesmundo hailed PJ Salazar Fernando’s 50 years of public service in her retirement rites.

PJ Mids despite “walking with kings has not lost the common touch”. She enjoys the company of her high school classmates in Guagua. She is at her elements when conversing with Pampango lawyers in serious discussion or in light banter.

The use of “family” as an affectionate term is an overused cliché in movies and organizations which badly need catchy slogans to generate goodwill and camaraderie. PJ Fernando is the exception. The office nickname given to her by court employees is “Mamita” referring to her motherly nature and family-oriented leadership style. “Mamita” eventually evolved to the trendier “Mamits”. Perhaps the generational gap of her co-workers through the years, from Baby Boomers to Gen-Z hipsters, explains the evolution of the nickname of PJ Mids.

This author is grateful to be a friend of Mamita.

Remedios Salazar Fernando of Guagua is a legend.