Man accused of abducting own kids nabbed in CSF

Two abducted minors, aged 11 years old and 3 years old, were rescued by Pasay police personnels in Pampanga.

The suspect, their 37-year-old father, who was arrested for alleged forcible abduction, the Pasay City Police Station reported.

The arrested man, identified only as “FPS,” a construction worker, was collared in a rescue operation in Barangay Malpitic, City of San Fernando, at 10 p.m. on October 26, 2026.

In a post on its official Facebook page on October 27, the Pasay City Police Station said the children were allegedly taken from their residence in Barangay 184, Pasay City, without their mother’s consent at around 8 p.m. on October 24.

The mother, a 37-year-old warehouse worker and the suspect’s former live-in partner, sought police assistance after learning that the victims were spotted in Barangay Malpitic.

Personnel of Sub-Station 7 in Maricaban, in coordination with the Women and Children Protection Desk and concerned social workers, located the children and arrested the suspect.

The mother identified her children and the suspect at the scene.

Police said the suspect was informed of the grounds for his arrest and his constitutional rights before being brought to the Women and Children Protection Desk for documentation. He was later taken to Pasay City General Hospital for a physical examination.

The police report also said the mother previously filed a separate case against the suspect involving the alleged statutory rape of her older daughter. The case remained under preliminary investigation before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

Police are preparing charges for alleged forcible abduction under Article 342 of the Revised Penal Code and violation of Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, for filing through inquest proceedings before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office. |via Tristan Jingco