Man arrested for unlicensed guns

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A man, suspected of possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition, was arrested by the Bulacan police.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo said the arrest of the suspect, who identity was withheld by probers, stemmed from the implementation of Search Warrant No. 16-M-2024 issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 81 in Malolos City.

Authorities recovered from the suspect Elisco caliber 5.56 M16 rifle and bullets, 48 rounds of ammunition for a caliber 30 carbine rifle, 27 rounds for a caliber 45 gund, an air gun rifle equipped with a silencer and scope, three rifle scopes, two oxygen gas tanks, and a leather magazine pouch.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Bulacan police.

He will be charged in court for violating RA 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.