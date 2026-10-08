Man arrested in CSF for truck battery theft

The City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office (CPOSCO) reported the apprehension of a person allegedly involved in a truck battery theft near the Heroes Hall in the City of San Fernando on Wednesday night, October 7, 2026.

The CPOSCO, on its social media post, said its personnel responded at 7:30 PM on said date after the owner of the truck sought assistance to apprehend the suspect.

The public safety office added that the man fled and hid in a grassy portion of a lot near the Heroes Hall but later located and apprehended.

A duty officer of the City of San Fernando Police Substation 1 told SunStar Pampanga that the suspect is 21 years old.

The desk officer also said the complainant apprehended the suspect after seeking assistance from CPOSCO personnel.

The officer added that no incident report or filing of charges in connection with the incident were recorded.

The desk officer also said that no settlement between the two parties was made.

But in a social media inquiry made by SunStar Pampanga on Wednesday morning, the CPOSCO stated “naiturn over na po sa CSFP PNP ang suspect for proper legal procedures kagabi. Akyat bahay po siya, gamit ng sasakyan ang ninakaw nya.”

The CPOSCO response did not provide additional details on the alleged “akyat-bahay” incident or the specific item referred to as “gamit ng sasakyan.”

As of the time of the initial police inquiry, no information was provided on whether the alleged suspect remained under police custody, had been released, or had been turned over to another authority.

No information was likewise provided, whether a formal complaint will be filed in connection with the incident. |via Tristan Jingco