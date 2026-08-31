Man dies after falling into drain in Angeles

A man died after reportedly falling into a drainage system along the Fil-Am Friendship Highway in Barangay Cutcut, Angeles City during heavy rains on Friday, August 28.

Colonel Robert Domingo, director of the Angeles City Police Office, said the incident occurred at around 2:04 p.m. near a Korean surplus store.

Personnel from Angeles City Police Station 5, together with the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ACDRRMO), responded after learning about the incident.

A rescue operation was launched, leading responders to the victim’s body, which was found beneath a bridge in front of Mansfield Residences in Barangay Sto. Domingo.

The man showed no signs of life when recovered, police said.

The cadaver was later brought to the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center.

The city police said it is conducting follow up operations to establish the identity of the victim.