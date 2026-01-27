Man facing 26 rape cases arrested after 16 years

The Station 5 of the Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) apprehended a man facing 26 counts of rape.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said the suspect had been evading authorities for over 16 years.

The arrest took place on January 23, 2026 in a commercial establishment in Barangay Cuayan, Angeles City.

Acting PNP chief, Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., lauded the operation and commended his men for the arrest of the suspect.

“Pinapakita nito na kahit gaano katagal o kalayo ang pagtakas ng isang kriminal, mahuhuli at maaabot pa rin natin ang hustisya. The law catches up with those who think they can run forever," the top police official said.

The suspect, wanted for crimes committed in April 2008 in Angeles City, was arrested by virtue of a Warrant of Arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court of Angeles City, with no bail recommended.

The operation was carried out by personnel of Station 5, in coordination with the Criminal Investigation Task Force, and other police units.

Nartatez emphasized that this accomplishment reflects the strength of the PNP’s Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO).

(PNP-PIO)