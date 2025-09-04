Man facing statutory rape cases arrested in Lubao

The region’s top most wanted person was arrested by police in Lubao, Pampanga on Tuesday, September 2.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 27-year-old man, who facing five counts of statutory rape.

The Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO 3) said operation stemmed from an intelligence report, detailed profiling, and close coordination among its different units.

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones, director of Police Regional Office III, vowed that the regional police will continue "to protect communities through thorough planning, teamwork, and strict adherence to the rule of law."

The suspect, who is now under police custody, will be presented in court for legal proceedings.