Man nabbed for drugs in Sasmuan town: PPO

A person was arrested by operatives of the Sasmuan Municipal Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit during a buy-bust operation conducted at 10:45 p.m. on September 27, 2026, in Barangay Sta. Lucia.

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office said some 21 grams of shabu, worth ?142,800 were seized from the suspect.

The local police also confiscated ?500 marked money, a cellular phone, a pack of plastic bags, a glass pipe, a pouch, and a pair of scissors during the operation.

The arrested individual and the pieces of evidence were brought to the Sasmuan Municipal Police Station for investigation, documentation, and disposition.

Authorities are preparing charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, against the suspect.

“The fight against illegal drugs continues. For safer communities.” said Ricardo M. David , Pampanga PPO head.