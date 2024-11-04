Man nabbed for gun possession

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A 38-year-old man was arrested by authorities over the weekend for possession of an unlicensed gun.

The suspect -- Mark Anthony Tinio, a security guard -- was stopped by personnel of the 303rd Regional Mobile Force Company when they noticed his motorcycle had no license plate.

While questioning him, policemen reportedly noticed the firearm tucked on the man's waistband.

Tinio allegedly failed to present documents for his firearm.

The cops recovered from the suspect 8mm Kimar pistol, a magazine assembly, and six caliber .25 cartridges.

Charges for violating RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) are being prepared against the suspect.