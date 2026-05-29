Man nabbed for pretending to be building collapse victim

Police have arrested a man, who falsely claimed he survived the collapse of the under-construction building in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City on Sunday, May 24, after allegedly leaving to buy beer moments before the incident.

The Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) said the man’s claims spread on social media before authorities verified on Thursday, May 28, that he was not among the victims or survivors of the tragedy.

Investigators allegedly attempted to ask for more financial assistance despite already receiving aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Wednesday, May 27.

Police later confirmed that the man is not a resident of Angeles City and that he eventually admitted making up the story. (Via Tristan Jingco)