Man nabbed for robbery, qualified carnapping

A man was arrested in a hot pursuit operation after allegedly committing robbery and two separate cases of qualified carnapping in Barangay Santo Niño, City of San Fernando, police said on Tuesday, June 30.

Colonel Ricardo David, Pampanga PPO director, said the suspect was apprehended by operatives of the City of San Fernando Police Station in coordination with the Lubao Municipal Police Station.

Investigation showed that the suspect allegedly stole a cellular phone from an apartment.

When residents attempted to stop him, the man reportedly pulled out a bladed weapon before fleeing the scene.

During his escape, police said the suspect allegedly forcibly took two motorcycles from two separate victims.

A hot pursuit operation led to the man's arrest in Lubao town, where police also recovered the stolen cellular phone and the two motorcycles.

The suspect is facing charges of robbery (break-in) and two counts of qualified carnapping under Republic Act No. 10883.

David said the swift response of responding police officers resulted in the immediate arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the stolen properties.

The police official also urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.