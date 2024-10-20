Man nabbed for unlicensed gun

BACOLOR — A 38-year-old man and his companion were arrested for alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm and multiple traffic violations at a police checkpoint operation on Sunday.

Colonel Jay Dimaandal, director of Pampanga Police Provincial Office, said the suspects were flagged down after police received a tip from a concerned citizen about two individuals riding a motorcycle without a license plate and helmets.

Upon stopping the motorcycle, authorities confirmed the driver did not have a valid license, and the vehicle was unregistered.

A .45 caliber firearm and live ammunition without proper documents were seized from the suspects.

The duo were placed under police custody and transported to the Bacolor Municipal Police Station.

They are now facing charges in court for illegal possession of firearms and traffic violations.

Dimaandal, who witnessed the arrest while inspecting police outposts, said the apprehension proves the effectiveness of the 24-hour checkpoint operations implemented in strategic areas in the province.

"This arrest reflects the proactive measures we are taking, in line with the directives of our regional director, Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, to intensify police visibility and conduct round-the-clock checkpoint operations to combat criminal activities and ensure public safety, especially as we prepare for the 2025 midterm elections," Dimaandal said.