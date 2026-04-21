Mancatian Bridge restrictions suspended

The Municipal Government of Porac has suspended the implementation of Executive Order (EO) No. 082-2026, which imposed restrictions on vehicles allowed to pass through the Mancatian Bridge.

In a letter dated April 16, 2026, Acting Municipal Mayor Trisha Angelie “Jen” Capil stated that the current status of the bridge will remain in effect until April 30, 2026.

The decision follows the recommendation of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Pampanga 2nd District Engineering Office as it continues its technical evaluation.

EO 082-2026 limited bridge access to light vehicles for 180 days as part of safety measures while awaiting the results of a detailed assessment and load evaluation.

However, based on the latest recommendation of the DPWH, the suspension of restrictions allows other types of vehicles to pass, provided they comply with the bridge’s allowable weight capacity and subject to strict traffic regulation.

The move was reached through coordination among the local government of Porac, the DPWH, and other groups

This aims to balance public safety with the need to maintain efficient transportation flow and delivery of services in the province.

The municipal government also assured coordination with the DPWH to protect motorists and residents while the bridge assessment is ongoing.