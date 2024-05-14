Manpower trainees get cash aid from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda and Executive Assistant Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab led the distribution of P3,500 cash incentive to 270 trainees under the Provincial Manpower and Training Center (PMTC).

The event was held at the Benigno Hall on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The financial assistance is part of the provincial government's program aimed to encourage more Kapampangans to go into skills development training.

The PMTC said the beneficiaries completed free various training like “massage therapy, call center operations, housekeeping, shielded metal arc welding, automotive mechanics, plumbing, livelihood management, and domestic refrigeration and air-conditioning.”

The training covered 20 days to six months depending on the program.