Manufacturers to maintain prices of basic goods: DTI

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Wednesday that manufacturers of prime commodities have pledged price stability for the next 30 to 60 days.

DTI Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said that 21 manufacturers of canned sardines, bread, bottled water, instant noodles, coffee, canned meat, toilet soap, and candles confirmed during a meeting on March 16, 2026 that they can maintain current prices in the next two months amid the fuel price crunch.

Within the next 30 days, prices are expected to remain stable, with no increase anticipated for canned sardines such as Unipak, 555, Ligo, Lucky 7, Fresca, Morjon, Golden Town, and Mega; bread products such as Pinoy Tasty and Pinoy Pandesal; Wilkins and Nature’s Spring bottled water; toilet and laundry soaps Safeguard Pure White, Tide Bar Original Scent, and Green Cross Pure White; condiments Datu Puti’s soy sauce and vinegar, and Lorins’ Patis; processed canned meat of CDO; and candles from Liwanag.

The prices of brands such as Lucky Me, Ho-Mi, Argentina, Lucky 7, 555, Swift Premium, Wow!, and Shanghai will remain at their prices for 60 days.

Some manufacturers of brands such as Kopiko, Nescafe, San Mig coffee 3-in1, and Export candle, have pledged to maintain current prices.

“We recognize the financial strain faced by consumers while also acknowledging the cost pressures confronting manufacturers. Our priority remains to ensure fair and reasonable pricing. We thank our manufacturing partners for their commitment and shared concern for Filipino consumers,” said Roque.

The agency earlier warned retailers against hoarding essential goods and engaging in profiteering.

The DTI said that penalties await those found guilty, with strict enforcement of the Price Act (Republic Act No. 7581) and other relevant laws.

The punishment for such activities, classified as illegal price manipulation, are 15 years imprisonment and a fine of up to P2 million.

Consumers are urged to stay vigilant and work closely with ther agency by reporting suspicious activities through DTI’s 18 regional offices nationwide or via hotlines 1DTI (1-384).

Consumers may also send complaints directly to Sec@dti.gov.ph