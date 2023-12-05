Manyaman Fest cook offs pin culinary hope on youth

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Senior High School students from all over Pampanga gathered at the Provincial Capitol Grounds yesterday to showcase their best adobo recipes at the first Kapampangan cook off challenge of the Manyaman Festival 2003.

The event featured 22 groups of three from different senior high schools representing their respective towns and cities.

The event focused on the cooking of traditional adobo with cooking styles and techniques.

This year's event aims to instill among the young Kapampangans the value of cooking and continuing the tradition of unique Kapampangan culinary practices.

Manyaman Festival Committee chair Mylyn Pineda Cayabyab said the event is expected to promote Kapampangan culinary traditions among the younger generation of Kapampangans and to anyone who would like to learn Kapampangan cooking.

Pineda said that heirloom dishes and cooking traditions of Kapampangan families and communities need to be passed on, shared and experienced by the next generation and even with non-Kapampangans.

This year's winners included senior high school students of Magalang (1st Place), Macabebe (2nd Place) and Minalin (3rd Place).

The judges for the cook off were chefs Vince Garcia and Cherry Tan.