‘Manyaman Festival’ gives visitors a taste of Pampanga

The Manyaman Festival 2023 is set to be an exciting and delicious celebration of the culinary heritage of Pampanga. With a focus on showcasing the province's best food, the festival aims to bring together the entire community in a celebration of Kapampangan cuisine.

The idea for the Manyaman Festival was born out of a need to highlight the culinary talents of the province and to create a platform for the promotion and preservation of its exceptional food culture. With the establishment of the Provincial Culinary Council, the wheels were set in motion to make this vision a reality.

The festival was divided into two main parts, the first being a food fair and expo at SM City Pampanga, and the second being a series of cook-offs at the Capitol Grounds. This will allow for a wide range of activities and events to be held, catering to all members of the community.

One of the most exciting aspects of the festival is the participation of the 22 Pampanga LGUs, who showcased their heirloom and iconic dishes, as well as their best food products and delicacies. This will provide a unique opportunity for visitors to sample a wide range of traditional and modern Kapampangan cuisine, all in one place.

In addition to the food fair, there will also be a series of cooking competitions, which will include categories for senior high school students and culinary/HRM students. This is a fantastic way to involve the younger generation in the festival and to ensure the continuation of the province's culinary practices for years to come.

Adding to the festive atmosphere of the event, there will be cultural performances and cooking demonstrations featuring celebrated chefs from Pampanga. This will create a celebratory mood and provide visitors with a truly immersive experience of the province's rich culinary heritage.

The Manyaman Festival is being spearheaded by Board Member Mylyn P. Cayabyab, Sangguniang Panlalawigan Chairperson on Arts, Culture, and Education. With her leadership, the festival is set to be a huge success and a landmark event for the province.

The Manyaman Festival 2023 promises to be a historic and culturally significant event, celebrating the best of Kapampangan cuisine. With its focus on food, culture, and community, the festival is sure to become an annual highlight for Pampanga and an event that will only grow in size and popularity in the coming years.

For anyone who loves food and wants to experience the rich and diverse cuisine of Pampanga, the Manyaman Festival 2023 is not to be missed. It's a celebration of flavor, tradition, and community, and a must-visit event for anyone with an interest in the culinary heritage of the Philippines.