Manyaman Festival Month moved from Dec to April

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The recently-passed culinary heritage ordinance of the Province of Pampanga designated the month of April each year for the celebration of the Manyaman Festival in line with the celebration of Filipino Food Month.

The festival is Pampanga’s first-ever provincial-wide food event that centers on Kapampangan culinary heritage and traditions.

Manyman Festival aims to conserve, preserve, and promote the Kapampangan culinary traditions and cooking practices and discover old and new trends and flavors in cooking.

The festival was first celebrated in 2023 and held last December.

This year, Provincial Ordinance 836 has moved the celebrations to April.

The Pampanga Culinary Heritage Committee recommended the transfer of the celebration month to keep up with the Filipino Food Month (FFM), also known as Buwan ng Kalutong Pilipino.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement are spearheading the month-long celebration for Filipino Food Month 2024.

The Pampanga Tourism Office and the Manyaman Festival Committee are currently discussing plans for the celebrations.