Manyaman Festival showcases best Kapampangan cuisine

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—The province of Pampanga has proven itself as the Culinary Capital of the Philippines by hosting its first food festival.

The first Manyaman Festival was launched on December 4 by Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and Provincial Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab at SM City Pampanga.

The festival is divided into two parts -- food fair at SM City Pampanga from December 4 to 6, 2023 and a series cook-offs at the Capitol Grounds from December 5 to 6, 2023.

During the launching, participating municipalities and Kapampangan restaurants showcased their products in Christmas-themed booths

The food festival is participated in by the 22 municipalities of Pampanga.

Each municipality is expected to showcase their heirloom or iconic dishes as well as their best food products and delicacies.

For the series of cooking competitions, senior high school students and culinary courses students will have their separate cook-off categories.

The involvement of the academe and the young generation aims to ensure the continuation of the superior culinary practices of the Kapampangans.

A cooking demonstration featuring celebrated chefs in Pampanga will cap the two-day cook-off, this time adding innovation and allowing cuisine fusion to Kapampangan dishes, without losing the essence of the signature Kapampangan flavor, all in the spirit of global sensivity and inclusivity.