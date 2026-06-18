Marang: Every child deserves safe place

"Every child deserves a safe, protected, and nurturing community."

Thus said Angeles City Councilor Maricel Morales on Wednesday.

The actress and public official said she has sponsored the proposed Angeles City Comprehensive Child Protection Policy, a measure aimed at strengthening the protection and welfare of every Angeleño child through clearer guidelines, stronger safeguards, and a more responsive support system.

"This vital ordinance was proudly endorsed by the Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC) of Angeles City, where I am honored to serve as Vice Chairperson," she added. "Because protecting children is not just a responsibility—it is a commitment to our city's future."