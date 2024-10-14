Marbil urges ex-PNP chiefs to come clean on drug war

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Marbil on Sunday called on his predecessors to come clean on their roles during the previous administration’s war on drugs.

Retired police official and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office chief Royina Garma revealed in the House of Representatives’ quad committee hearing on Friday that former president Rodrigo Duterte orchestrated the nationwide campaign that led to extrajudicial killings of drug suspects.

"We take these allegations very seriously. We will thoroughly investigate Garma’s claims to ensure accountability and transparency within our ranks," Marbil said in a statement.

He said it is important to restore the public trust in the PNP, particularly in light of the recalibrated anti-drug campaign aimed at prioritizing human rights.

Garma said former PNP chiefs were aware of covert operations replicating the Davao City model of executing drug lords.

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, Duterte’s first PNP chief, immediately denied Garma’s allegation of a “rewards system” in the war on drugs.

“I did not engage in a reward system because I had no funds for that,” Dela Rosa said in a statement. “I did not believe in such a system because it is a sworn duty of every policeman to keep his area of responsibility free from drugs.”

Dela Rosa was succeeded by Oscar Albayalde, Archie Gamboa, the late Camilo Cascolan, Debold Sinas, Guillermo Eleazar, Dionardo Carlos and Vicente Danao Jr.

In her sworn affidavit which she read during the hearing, Garma also implicated then-colonel Edilberto Leonardo as a key figure in implementing the alleged scheme.

Leonardo has resigned from his post as National Police Commission commissioner.

Marbil reiterated the PNP's commitment to human rights and accountability, and that it remains dedicated to upholding justice and restoring faith in its operations.

"We must work diligently to regain the trust of the people and ensure that law enforcement operates within the bounds of the law," he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Christopher Go highlighted the cornerstone of Duterte's platform that led to his landslide victory: Combating illegal drugs and crime.

Go reminded that it was a crucial commitment made by Duterte to the Filipino people.

"The former president has stated numerous times that his administration never sanctioned nor tolerated any form of senseless killings,” Go said in a statement on Sunday. “Abogado si FPRRD na naging prosecutor pa (Former president Rodrigo Roa Duterte is a laywer and became a prosecutor). He knows and has always respected the rule of law."

He further emphasized that he had no hand in police operations or the financial management of the Office of the President when he was the Special Assistant.

"Let me be very clear. Walang kinalaman ang aking opisina sa operasyon at organisasyon ng kapulisan. Hindi rin ako mismo humahawak ng pera ng opisina ng Pangulo dahil hindi yan parte ng mga tungkulin ko noon (My office had nothing to do with police operations. Neither did I handle money matters because it was not part of my position)," Go said. (PNA)