OMG Secretary Cristina Roque. If you were living in the fifties you are more than correct in declaring that five hundred pesos is enough to prepare a noche buena for a family of four. Sobrang sobra pa. Her public statement is totally wrong and insulting. Aside from Department of Public Works and Highway Secretary Vince Dizon and Agriculture Secretary Francis Tiu Laurel who are worthy of their positions. I can’t think of another one who are suited.

How does president form his cabinet and select heads of different agencies? Under then President Duterte, it is no question that he has the penchant of appointing former military people. Some people don’t see anything wrong with that. We cannot even fault him if he was indeed very bias on his choices. That was his his prerogative. But what we cannot allow to pass was keeping them despite their boboos.

It might be recalled that when Ferdinand Marcos assumed the presidency after beating Diosdado Macapagal, the poor boy from Lubao in the presidential contest, he formed a search committee to recruit the best and the brightest. Unlike Duterte’s choices who are mostly from Davao, classmates, financial supporters and military people. And unlike his namesake son who cannot form a solid cabinet line up.

It was an enviable Marcos cabinet. His executive secretaries were Alex Melchor, Rafael Salas and Ernesto Maceda among others. Secretary of Local Government was Jose Rono from Samar, Natural Resources Secretary Jose Leido was from Mindoro, Press Secretary Francisco ‘Kit’ Tatad is from Catanduanes, Labor Secretary Blas F. Ople was from Bulacan. Vicente Abad Santos, Ricardo Puno and Estelito Mendoza all served as justice secretary. They are all Capampangan.

Carlos P. Romulo of Tarlac was Foreign Affairs secretary. Ernesto Mata of Ilocos was Defense Secretary and was followed by Juan Ponce Enrile of Cagayan. Sonny Escudero of Sorsogon was agriculture secretary. Finance Secretary was Cesar Virata, Caviteno. There were more people who were all qualified to be in their offices, unlike today who are mostly mediocres.President Bongbong choices are composed and can’t be called a champion team.

TIDBITS: A pat in the back and a hand to congratulate Ms.Louie Lazatin, the head of Angeles City Tourism Office for a job well done in the staging last week of the Mutya ng Angeles pageant. Congrats too Ms. Arielle Maritoni Cabatana of Barangay San Jose for winning the coveted MNA crown…There are two big time investors presently establishing known outlets- the SNR of Lucio Co in Barangay Cutcut and Wilcon Hardware of William Belo in barangay Sto. Domingo… Congratulations is also in order for Vice Governor / coach Dennis ‘Delta’ Pineda for steering to the PBA quarter finals his Converge team. Converge became a giant killer after trashing the favorite Ginebra team.