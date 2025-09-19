Marcos confident of Dizon amid DPWH corruption issues

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday expressed confidence in Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon’s ability to address issues hounding the corruption-tainted agency during his visit to Pampanga.

“Nandito po ang Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, na sa kasalukuyan matamlay ‘yung palakpak kasi DPWH eh. Pero kayang-kaya niya. Marami tayong naiwan na problema na ngayon kailangan niyang ayusin. Pero siguro sa pagkakilala natin sa ating Secretary ay kayang-kaya niyang ayusin lahat ‘yan. Pagmasdan ninyo,” Marcos said as he introduced Dizon in his speech.

The President’s remark drew applause from the audience, which included Governor Lilia Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, other local officials, and hundreds of Kapampangans.

Marcos also urged Kapampangans to support Dizon, a native of Porac, as he takes on challenges facing the DPWH.

“Tulungan niyo po siya dahil marami siyang kailangang gawin,” the President added.

Marcos’s statement came amid an ongoing Senate investigation into alleged corruption in the implementation of flood control and other infra projects nationwide.

In Pampanga, flood control projects in Arayat and Candaba have been flagged by Senator Panfilo Lacson for irregularities.

The President was in Pampanga to lead the distribution of land titles and assistance to farmers, including residents affected by massive flooding in August.

He awarded land patents and deeds of sale to Kapampangan farmers and distributed 5,000 seedlings under its “Handog Titulo” program.

The land distribution program is anchored on Commonwealth Act 141, as amended by Republic Act 11573 or the Residential Free Patent Act, which allows qualified beneficiaries to gain ownership of the land they cultivate.

Some The Department of 2,970 farmers also received P10,000 each and food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“Layunin ng Handog Titulo Program na palakasin ang partisipasyon ng mamamayan sa pangangalaga ng kalikasan. Hindi lang kayo o tayo ang makikinabang sa mga benepisyong ito, pati na rin ang mga anak natin at ang mga susunod na henerasyon na Pilipino,” said Marcos.