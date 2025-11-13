Marcos leads DPWH 'Kontra-baha' launching

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., led the launching of the Oplan: Kontra Baha initiative of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), a nationwide flood mitigation program aimed to reduce waterlogging and improve drainage systems in urban areas.

The President was joined by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, MPIC and MPTC Chairman Manny Pangilinan, and SMC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Ang during the event.

The Kontra-Baha program involves large-scale dredging, desilting, and clearing of waterways, esteros, and drainage systems to restore their natural flow and prevent overflow during heavy rains.

The project includes the installation of flood control structures and pumping stations in flood-prone areas.

As part of the initiative, the NLEX Corporation has pledged its support through cleanup operations in select waterways across Valenzuela, Caloocan, and Manila, particularly those connected to major highways and drainage channels.

NLEX conducted a similar cleanup drive in several creeks in Valenzuela from August to September 2025, removing tons of waste and silt that had contributed to flooding in nearby communities.